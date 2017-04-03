Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April The Giraffe Text Alerts Get 'Gender Reveal' Feature

A new week has started, and thousands of viewers are still glued to Animal Adventure Park’s live cam, with April the Giraffe still waiting to give birth. This may not have been what viewers were hoping for, but the Harpursville, N.Y. park’s new social media updates suggest that their April the Giraffe text alerts will be getting a new and helpful feature that will inform subscribers of the calf’s gender before everyone else gets the information. As for April, it appears that she’s still showing the same signs that she may be about to enter active labor, though as many of us found out this weekend, there’s no telling when this could actually take place. Hopes were high over the weekend that April the Giraffe would give birth as expected. Many were anticipating an April Fools’ Day baby for the aptly-named giraffe, but Saturday came and went without any significant changes to April’s appetite and behavior. It was more of the same on Sunday, even as the giraffes stepped out for some yard time. As many had seen on Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam, April “chose to enjoy the sunshine and air from her doorway.” Unfortunately for those expecting major progress from April the Giraffe, this morning’s updates on Facebook suggest that she remains sluggish and disinterested when it comes to food, as April is reportedly eschewing grain and “only smelling lettuce treats” instead of eating them. On a positive note, she hasn’t been experiencing any discomfort or distress, but at the moment, she has yet to enter active labor, contrary to what many had projected over the past few days. #breakingovernight #AprilTheGiraffe is still pregnant!Trolls R still #trolling To all U dedicated hoovians! #staypositive #MondayMorning ???????? pic.twitter.com/hybvJUagN4 — KarenB (@KarenBhavin) April 3, 2017 Those watching the Animal Adventure Park live cam last night did notice that there may have been some contractions within April’s belly. AAP confirmed this in this morning’s update, but didn’t go into great detail about the contractions. “The team and vet were in communication regarding these and were documented throughout the night. Let’s see if April’s plan is to break up your work week!” At this point, it’s impossible to determine the gender of April’s fourth calf; according to an earlier report from USA Today, that’s because the park’s ultrasound isn’t able to determine such information. That information will only become available after the calf gets born, and having taken into account the great interest people may have in learning the calf’s gender, Animal Adventure Park announced that its April the Giraffe text alerts will come with a “Gender Reveal” feature. This will, like the photos and videos subscribers can expect until May 31, be exclusive content, revealed “hours in advance” of any media announcements. A mother giraffe and her calf. [Image by Jeff Chiu/AP Images] Just like Animal Adventure Park’s live cam, which had a well-documented, yet brief outage late last week, the text alert system appears to be working smoothly after some early hiccups. “The text alert system is 100 percent functioning at this time, and tech support is available to ensure you are in fact subscribed,” wrote the park in this morning’s Facebook update. “Go to www.Aprilthegiraffe.com for how to subscribe or receive tech support.” In the weeks since Animal Adventure Park launched its live giraffe cam, April the Giraffe has become a pop culture sensation. Yet how much longer will viewers have to wait until April gives birth? On the last day of March, it seemed like a sure thing that April’s fourth calf would be born over the first weekend of the new month. But as AAP veterinarian Dr. Tim explained previously in quotes posted by the Daily Express, she isn’t overdue, and even at this point, people shouldn’t be too concerned that it’s taking so long for her to give birth. Make sure to check out Animal Adventure Park’s live cam above for a real-time look at April the Giraffe, and if you’ve got baby name ideas or any other thoughts on the long wait for April to give birth, feel free to sound off on the comments section below. [Featured Image by Lisa Maree Williams – Stringer/Getty Images]