Animal Adventure Park Live Cam: April The Giraffe's Belly Shape Changes, AAP Quotes Ed Sheeran In Update

Animal Adventure Park’s live cam is still attracting thousands of viewers each day, and that means only one thing — April the Giraffe has yet to give birth. However, new updates are again suggesting that April is about to give birth, and more importantly, hinting at some new developments, specifically about the giraffe’s belly shape. This is in stark contrast to most of the updates from earlier this week, which showed no substantial changes in April compared to the past weekend, when the Harpursville, N.Y. park was very sure that their viral sensation was almost ready to give birth to her fourth calf. According to Animal Adventure Park’s April the Giraffe update for last night, there were some changes observed in April, with some “significant bulging” in her backend. While it had seemed at that time that April would give birth, she had then become “very distracted” to the point where she would have completely ignored the park’s employees who were caring for her at the time. The park stressed that this is normal for giraffes who are in active labor, or approaching active labor, as April is. As many Animal Adventure Park live cam viewers may have noticed yesterday, April was taken out of her pen to get some yard time and enjoy some fresh air, what with the weather in Harpursville continuing to improve. #AprilTheGiraffe my home girl! ???? pic.twitter.com/VWEaWwmRW1 — ⚡Lady ⭐ Stardust⭐ (@IceColdMe) April 6, 2017 This morning, however, it would appear that more progress has been made, according to Animal Adventure Park’s Thursday morning April the Giraffe update on Facebook. Per AAP zoologist Allysa Swilley, the shape of April’s belly has changed “significantly,” transforming from a “beach-balled” shape to a more streamlined one that may “suggest a new position of [the] calf.” This, they note, may be another sign April is almost ready to give birth. In an especially interesting note, the park’s Facebook administrators referred to the changes April the Giraffe has experienced since Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam first launched, by quoting the lyrics to the song “Shape of You” by English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, also using the song as the title of this morning’s update. “We can’t help but feel each day and night, as we snap and post our photos and provide updates on body change and development of April, that we shouldn’t have the song lyrics of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You looped and playing. “Every day discovering something brand new

I’m in love with your body” Animal Adventure Park quoted Ed Sheeran’s hit single “Shape of You” on today’s April the Giraffe update. [Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images] Not everyone will be able to regularly catch Animal Adventure Park’s live giraffe cam. To that end, the park has been aggressively advertising its Labor Alert and Baby Update text system, which has made some good progress since its launch late last week. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, these real-time April the Giraffe updates would continue even after her calf has been born, with a one-time cost of $4.99 covering updates and exclusive content through May 31. “The tech team has caught up with most all questions and inquiries and are coming up with creative ways to share photos of the Labor/birth and baby photos of those first crucial moments of bonding, walking, nursing. We will be able to provide realtime updates from the giraffe barn! Even our staff that can’t be in the barn is signed up for the alerts!” Animal Adventure Park also announced today that it would be running a “content test” to existing text alert subscribers, with new pictures of April to be sent out later this morning. This will be done to make sure everything is ready when April is all set to give birth to her calf. Are you still patiently waiting, watching Animal Adventure Park’s giraffe cam and hoping that the park’s April the Giraffe updates will actually lead to something? The wait might not be that much longer, and while we and AAP have said that before, the most important thing remains the same — we’re hoping April gives birth without any hitches or complications. [Featured Image by Warren Little/Getty Images]