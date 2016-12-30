Watch Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Live Streaming Online: Eggs And Eaglets Updates Plus Free Teaching And Educational Resources [Video]

If you’re glued to the exciting world revealed through the Southwest Florida eagle cam you aren’t alone. Over the past four years, millions have tuned in to watch Ozzie and Harriet, and now Ozzie and M15 bring the miracle of wildlife to the masses. With three cams strategically placed in North Fort Myers, Florida, the Southwest Florida eagle cam has brought to life each stage from mating and laying eggs, to the first pip or internal egg hatching and crack, to the arrival of eaglets and watching them grow and leave the nest. Viewers have watched every important moment as it happens, streaming live online, thanks to the courtesy of Dick Pritchett of Dick Pritchett Real Estate. You may watch the live streaming eagle cam provided by Dick Pritchett in the video player above. Harriet & M continue their daily routine as Hatch Watch continues. Will today be the day? pic.twitter.com/HYA0DnmCo2 — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) December 28, 2016 Those watching Harriet, M15 and the two eggs will find that each moment brings new updates. At this current time, there are pips or the beginning cracks in both eggs. The world is on eaglet watch as they anxiously await the arrival of two eaglets. As referred to by the official Southwest Florida eagle cam, the eaglets should hatch within the next 48 hours now that the pips or first cracks have appeared in both eggs. You may see photos from the Southwest Florida eagle site here: Southwest Florida eagle cam photos. The photos are a visual documentary of the journey Harriet and M15 have made this fifth season. This is their second clutch, and all eyes are awaiting the new eaglets arrival. Because this is a live stream, it’s important to realize that sometimes life is unfair, cruel and vicious. Due to Florida’s wildlife laws, Pritchett isn’t allowed to physically manhandle the nest or the birds. If he were to suspect something was wrong with the eggs, he would have to let nature take its course and not interfere. This can be distressing for young viewers, as the Southwest Florida eagle cam has attracted viewers of all ages. The cam is a wonderful educational tool for those who want to witness the miracle of birth in the wild. As bald eagles are seen throughout the United States, the Southwest Florida live eagle cam might serve as a starting point to bring conservation efforts and awareness to threatened and endangered species in other areas. Those living in another state might find that viewing the live stream is the perfect opportunity to exploring their local fish and wildlife service and live cams in their local region. From California to Florida, bald eagles can be found and htere is much to learn about the national U.S. bird. The live eagle cam is also an invaluable teaching tool for those who are invested in eagle conservation. Those who are watching the Southwest Florida eagle cam live stream and using it as a teaching tool may find the following educational resources helpful. Florida Fish and Wildlife Bald Eagles: Life History and Habitat The Center for Conservation Biology: Facts About Bald Eagles Annenberg Learner: Bald Eagle Life Cycle and Facts The Cornell Lab of Ornithology: All About Bald Eagles U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Eagle Facts (pdf) Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey: Bald Eagles Lesson Plans Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey Lesson Plan: Blogging Using Live Cams (great resource for those following the Southwest Florida live streaming eagle cam, PDF) The Bald Eagle: An Educational Activity Guide by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Celebrating the American Bald Eagle by Farr Integrating IT (lesson plans, links and Native American mythology and legends) U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: National Wildlife Refuge Coloring Book(PDF) Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute: Bald Eagle California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Bald Eagles in California National Park Service (NPS) Channel Island Bald Eagles United States Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Bald and Golden Eagles Missouri Department of Conservation Field Guide: Bald Eagle New York Department of Environmental Conservation: Bald Eagle Fact Sheet Maryland Departmen of Natural Resources: Bald Eagle National Park Service Kenai Fjords, Alaska Bald Eagles National Park Service: Bald Eagles in Yellowstone Columbian Park Lafayette, Indiana Lafayette Parks and Recreation: Bald Eagles Texas Parks and Wildlife: Bald Eagles Bald Eagle Coloring Page(Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) Bald Eagle Activity Sheet (PDF) Chesapeake Bay Program: Bald Eagles National Park Service Webrangers: Bald Eagles Bald Eagle Awareness Week Activity Book from South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (45 page, PDF) U.S. Forest Service: Bald Eagle Facts (pdf) U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Endangered Species Coloring Book(pdf) Arkansas Birds Coloring Book(pdf) Arizona Activity and Coloring Book: Bald Eagles (pdf) Wildlife of New Jersey Coloring Book: Bald Eagles (pdf) Those who want to learn more about the bald eagle as a species can check out the following documentary by National Geographic. It is a Nature documentary, and provides an in-depth look at the bald eagle in the wild. You may watch American Eagle in the video player below. Are you watching the Southwest Florida eagle cam live stream? It is a wonderful way to learn more about these endangered species and as many children nationwide are on holiday break, a great way to bring a bit of education to their holiday vacation in a fun and non-threatening or boring way. [Featured Image by Rocky Grimes/Shutterstock]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx