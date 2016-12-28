AAFA Antique 19c Folk Art Monumental Turned Wood Bowl Solid Piece

Item specifics
|“In overall attractive condition with some age-related splits to the surface as pictured. One old split or crack to the bowl has been repaired many years ago by stapling the bowl closed, as pictured.”
|Color:
|Dark Wood Tone
|Material:
|Wood
|Original/Reproduction:
|Original
|Style:
|Naive, Primitive
|Listed By:
|Dealer or Reseller
|Region of Origin:
|US, Non-specific region
|Signed?:
|Unsigned
|Date of Creation:
|1800-1899
|Type:
|Bowls
Nine Caroline Antiques Visit my eBay store Sign up for newsletter Items On Salexxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Leave a Reply