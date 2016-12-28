AAFA Antique 19c Folk Art Monumental Turned Wood Bowl Solid Piece

December 28, 2016 admin Antiques 0

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
In overall attractive condition with some age-related splits to the surface as pictured. One old split or crack to the bowl has been repaired many years ago by stapling the bowl closed, as pictured.
Color: Dark Wood Tone Material: Wood
Original/Reproduction: Original Style: Naive, Primitive
Listed By: Dealer or Reseller Region of Origin: US, Non-specific region
Signed?: Unsigned Date of Creation: 1800-1899
Type: Bowls

Nine Caroline Antiques Visit my eBay store   Sign up for newsletter Items On Sale

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*