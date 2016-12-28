AAFA Antique 19c Hand Made Hickory Knife Box Utensil Carrier 8×12

December 28, 2016 admin Antiques 0

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
In overall very good condition with general surface wear including nicks and dings consistent with age and use. Please see our images for the best indication of condition.
Color: Medium Wood Tone Type: Boxes
Original/Reproduction: Original Material: Wood
Listed By: Dealer or Reseller Style: Country
Signed?: Unsigned Region of Origin: US, Non-specific region

Nine Caroline Antiques Visit my eBay store   Sign up for newsletter Items On Sale

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*