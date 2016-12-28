Antique 19c Original Gray Painted Wooden Firkin Lidded Pail Bucket AAFA

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
. In overall very attractive condition with general surface wear including rubbing, nicks, and some paint loss. There is a crack to a section of the side of the lid as pictured. Please see our images for the best indication of condition.
Color: Gray Material: Wood
Original/Reproduction: Original Style: Naive, Primitive
Listed By: Dealer or Reseller Region of Origin: US, Non-specific region
Signed?: Unsigned Date of Creation: 1800-1899
Type: Boxes

