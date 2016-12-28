Antique Chinese Blue & White Porcelain China Vintage Vase Vtg 19th C AF Sage

As can be seen in the clear pictures the piece has been restored and there are chips and losses, would benefit from a better restoration, as its a little crude. Pretty item none the less. It has likely 19th C.
Product: Vases Original/Repro: Original
Age: 1850-1899 Primary Material: Porcelain/ Pottery
Region of Origin: Chinese Size: 25cm x 12cm

