Antique Chinese Blue & White Porcelain China Vintage Vase Vtg 19th C AF Sage

Item specifics
|“As can be seen in the clear pictures the piece has been restored and there are chips and losses, would benefit from a better restoration, as its a little crude. Pretty item none the less. It has likely 19th C.”
|Product:
|Vases
|Original/Repro:
|Original
|Age:
|1850-1899
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain/ Pottery
|Region of Origin:
|Chinese
|Size:
|25cm x 12cm
|
