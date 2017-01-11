Antique Chinese Porcelain Blue Urn Jar Karako Children & Sages Ceramic China

Item specifics
|“Item is used in good condition commensurate with age, see photos. Missing lid. Some staining near the top of the urn on one side. Some light wear to painted design. No chips or cracks.”
|Age:
|Unknown
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain & Pottery
|Region of Origin:
|China
|Original/Reproduction:
|Original
|Color:
|Blue
|Type:
|Vases
West Coaster Collectibles xcoasterxtreme (830 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store: West Coaster Collectibles
|Categories Asian Collections Japanese Collections Chinese Collections Plates, Dishes, & Bowls Western European Collections American Collections Dolls/Figurines Judaica Collections Eastern European Collections Middle Eastern Collections Tea Sets (Tea Pots, Cups, etc) Clothing Scandinavian Collections Books, Manga, Graphic Novels Hawaiian Collections Religion Collections Sci-Fi Collections Other
|
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Be the first to comment
Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply