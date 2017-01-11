Antique Chinese Porcelain Inkwell Bottle Blue & White Flowers China

Item specifics
|“Item is used in good condition commensurate with age, see photos. Several chips along upper edge of bottle, some possibly original to manufacture. No cracks.”
|Color:
|Blue
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain & Pottery
|Age:
|1850-1899
|Original/Reproduction:
|Original
|Region of Origin:
|China
|Type:
|Vases
West Coaster Collectibles xcoasterxtreme (830 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store: West Coaster Collectibles
|Categories Asian Collections Japanese Collections Chinese Collections Plates, Dishes, & Bowls Western European Collections American Collections Dolls/Figurines Judaica Collections Eastern European Collections Middle Eastern Collections Tea Sets (Tea Pots, Cups, etc) Clothing Scandinavian Collections Books, Manga, Graphic Novels Hawaiian Collections Religion Collections Sci-Fi Collections Other
|
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Be the first to comment
Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply