ANTIQUE QURAN ISLAMIC CALLIGRAPHY OTTOMAN TURKISH HAND WRITTEN & PAINTED RARE

“ CONDITION IS GOOD.SEE IMAGES CAREFULLY.IMAGES ARE IT'S OWN DESCRIPTION. QURAN'S BOTH COVERS OR PANEL ARE SLIGHT DAMAGE AND TORN,OTHERWISE THIS QURAN IS COMPLETE.THERE IS NO ANY ONE PAGE IS MISSIMG.IN THIS QURAN,THERE IS YASEEN SHARIF,SUR E KAHF,SUR E FATAH,SUR E NASH,SUR E FALAK,SUR E IKHLAS,AND TWO VERY BEAUTIFUL PRAYER IN ARABIC LANGUAGE.BEAUTIFUL ISLAMIC BOOK.SIZE IS 18 X 11 CM.AND 2 CM THICK.CIRCA 1800'S. ”