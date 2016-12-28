Antique Vintage Lot of 6 Chinese Celadon Plates

Item specifics
|“Good condition but show wear of age. Contains minor chips to the edge of these plates.”
|Age:
|1900-1940
|Region of Origin:
|China
|Type:
|Vases
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain & Pottery
|Color:
|Green
