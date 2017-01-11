Antique Vintage Pair 2 Hand Painted Chinese Vases Vase Porcelain China Vtg AF

Item specifics
|“Good display condition, as can be seen in the clear pictures, both have damage and repairs, and one has a piece of the rim missing. Not a pair as shape and style differences, same hand painted decoration to each, so selling them together. Approx size: 13cm h x 7cm wide.”
|Product:
|Vases
|Region of Origin:
|Chinese
|Sub-Type:
|Hand Painted
|Original/Repro:
|Original
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain/ Pottery
|Approx Size:
|13cm h x 7cm wide.
|Age:
|1850-1899
|
