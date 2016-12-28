Antique Vintage Style Folding Document Writing Slope Lap Desk Campaign Box

Item specifics
|“Such a wonderful reproduction with a old slightly distressed look! Be sure to see the images.”
|Type:
|Boxes
|Primary Material:
|Wood
Early Home Decor Visit my eBay store Sign up for newsletter Search Store Writing Military House Hardware & Coat Hooks Scrimshaw Items On Sale
|Store Categories Store home NEWWritingCountry PrimitiveCanes & Walking SticksWine & BarGadgets, Instruments, SundialsHouse Hardware & Coat HooksLightingMilitaryScrimshawNautical & MaritimeSigns & AdvertisingFirefighting & RescueOther
|
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Be the first to comment
Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply