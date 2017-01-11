Chinese 17″ Vase Wucai Qing Kangxi double ring mark lamp drilled Antique 18th

Item specifics
|“In very good condition for it's age, except for having been drilled as a lamp. Please see the photos.”
|Age:
|Pre-1800
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain & Pottery
|Color:
|White
|Region of Origin:
|China
|Maker:
|Unknown
|Type:
|Vases
|Original/Reproduction:
|Original
|
