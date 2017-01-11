Chinese 17″ Vase Wucai Qing Kangxi double ring mark lamp drilled Antique 18th

January 11, 2017 admin Antiques 0

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
In very good condition for it's age, except for having been drilled as a lamp. Please see the photos.
Age: Pre-1800 Primary Material: Porcelain & Pottery
Color: White Region of Origin: China
Maker: Unknown Type: Vases
Original/Reproduction: Original

Moroscos Asian Antiques Visit my eBay store   Sign up for newsletter

Store Categories Store home CloisonnéContainers & DisplayFurnitureJade, Stone & SoapstoneMud Men & FigurinesPottery & Porcelain xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*



Copyright © 2017 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes