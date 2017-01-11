Chinese 7.5″ Jar with lid Famille Rose peach designe Vintage Antique 20th

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
In excellent condition for it's age. Please see the photos.
Age: 1900-1940 Primary Material: Porcelain & Pottery
Color: Pink Region of Origin: China
Maker: Unknown Type: Vases
Original/Reproduction: Original

