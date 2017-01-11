Chinese Poem Vase Porcelain Famille Rose Sgraffito & Chirping Bird Decoration

Item specifics
|“Very good condition – no chips, cracks nor hairlines present with decoration in very good condition also. Please take time to view the photos provided”
|Primary Material:
|Porcelain/ Pottery
|Sub-Type:
|Famille Rose
|Age:
|1900-1940
|Sgraffito work:
|Bird, Blossom & Bamboo Scene
|Region of Origin:
|Chinese
|Approx 6.75″ / 17.25 cms high:
|Approx 3.25" / 8.25 cms diameter
|Original/Repro:
|Original
|Zhongguo Zhi Zao Seal Script:
|See further details ……
|Product:
|Vases
