Chinese Poem Vase Porcelain Famille Rose Sgraffito & Chirping Bird Decoration

January 11, 2017 admin Antiques 0

Very good condition – no chips, cracks nor hairlines present with decoration in very good condition also. Please take time to view the photos provided
Primary Material: Porcelain/ Pottery Sub-Type: Famille Rose
Age: 1900-1940 Sgraffito work: Bird, Blossom & Bamboo Scene
Region of Origin: Chinese Approx 6.75″ / 17.25 cms high: Approx 3.25" / 8.25 cms diameter
Original/Repro: Original Zhongguo Zhi Zao Seal Script: See further details ……
Product: Vases

