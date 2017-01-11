New listing antique Chinese Republic sterling silver 21 cm vase Prunus embossed decoration

A beautiful Chinese oriental sterling silver vase the top rim fluted with embossed Prunus details below a beaded border ,all sitting above a beaded border and ball stem with smooth round foot as shown. A fine item it measure's approx 21 cm high x 8.4 cm wide at the rim, the base approx 6 cm wide x 9 mm deep ,the base would have had a wooded stand the thread and bar are in place ,The item's in good used condition it has marks and creases on the folds of the rim ,A fine display item for a chinese period room or ideal item for a collection .New to the market from house clearance. supplied as shown
Product: Antique Chinese silver vase Primary Material: Silver
Age: 1900-1940 Original/Repro: Original
Region of Origin: Chinese
