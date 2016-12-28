Pair of Antique Green Floral Patterned Cloisonne Asian Vases with Wooden Stands

Item specifics
|“All in good used condition. Both insides are black from use. Wooden black stands are in like new condition with little to no wear. All sold as is. Stands are approx. 2.6" tall & approx. 4" diameter. Vases are approx. 6.5" tall with approx. 3.5" diameter.”
|Color:
|Green
fruitcocktail*collectibles fruitcocktail*collectibles (13275 ) 100% Sign up for newsletter Visit Store: fruitcocktail*collectibles Items On Sale Vintage Clothing Art Paintings Print Sculptures Fine Jewelry, Costume Jewelry Other China, Glassware
|Categories Art Paintings Print Sculptures China, Glassware Vintage Clothing Fine Jewelry, Costume Jewelry Other
|
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Be the first to comment
Copyright © 2016 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes
Leave a Reply