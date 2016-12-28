Pair of Antique Green Floral Patterned Cloisonne Asian Vases with Wooden Stands

December 28, 2016 admin Antiques 0

Item specifics

Seller Notes:
All in good used condition. Both insides are black from use. Wooden black stands are in like new condition with little to no wear. All sold as is. Stands are approx. 2.6" tall & approx. 4" diameter. Vases are approx. 6.5" tall with approx. 3.5" diameter.
Color: Green  

