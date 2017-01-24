‘1984’ Sales Spike After Kellyanne Conway’s Orwellian Interview

George Orwell’s novel 1984 is more than 60 years old ― but in the days following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, the classic tale of a dystopian society, where an authoritarian government uses language to control the masses, is in high demand. One edition of the book climbed to the second-highest spot on Amazon’s best-sellers list Tuesday afternoon, which is updated hourly. The sale surge was highlighted Monday by Brian Stelter, host of CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” when the book was number six on the list. It would be difficult to pinpoint exactly what caused the spike, but plenty of people have pointed to “Orwellian” language used by Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. When host Chuck Todd asked Conway about White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s false claim that Trump drew the largest inauguration crowds ever, Conway disputed the notion that he had lied. Spicer instead gave “alternative facts,” she said. “Alternative facts are not facts,” Todd countered. “They’re falsehoods.” On “Reliable Sources” Sunday, Washington Post reporter Karen Tumulty called the term “a George Orwell phrase.” “This brings us to 1984 ‘doublethink,’ where war is really peace, where famine is really plenty. That’s what’s happening here,” political historian Allan Lichtman added. Google searches for the term “Orwellian” also spiked on Sunday. Rebranding lies as “alternative facts” is certainly reminiscent of the way language is used by those in power in the world of 1984 ― to distort, manipulate and propagandize. One of the book’s most famous quotations is the three-part slogan for the (fictional) Ministry of Truth: “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.” Gotta credit the Trump gang, they are ON their Orwellian jargon game.

"Alternative facts" is a pro-league totalitarian play.

And on day 3!— Alex Steffen (@AlexSteffen) January 22, 2017 The same administration that criticizes "fake news" gives us "alternative facts," if you're wondering how Orwellian the next 4 years will be— Lloyd Rang (@lloydrang) January 23, 2017 "Orwellian" gets tossed around a lot. But the phrase "alternative facts" (to describe official lies) really is worthy of Orwell.— Deepak Gupta (@deepakguptalaw) January 22, 2017 Orwell also wrote about the way language can undermine truth in his nonfiction. In the 1946 essay “Politics and the English Language,” he wrote: Political language ― and with variations this is true of all political parties, from Conservatives to Anarchists ― is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. 1984 has sold millions of copies, is a standard in high school English classes and hasn’t lost relevance over the decades. Though some say we’re too quick to accuse things of being “Orwellian,” Orwell’s story has clearly helped people trying to make sense of foreboding contemporary events. When the extent of the National Security Administration’s citizen surveillance activities came out in 2013 ― reminding some of 1984’s Big Brother, the secretive, authoritarian leader who’s always watching ― the Amazon sales ranking for one edition of the book jumped 4,000 percent overnight. The paperback edition that’s climbing the best-sellers list is published by Signet Classics, an imprint of Penguin Random House. The publisher did not immediately return a request for comment.