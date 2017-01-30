Artists Are Offering Free Drawings In Exchange For ACLU Donations

There are obviously urgent and ethical reasons for donating to the American Civil Liberties Union today. But in case you needed extra incentive, artists are here to sweeten the deal. Emily Flake, a cartoonist for The New Yorker, posted a message on Instagram Sunday promising to mail a free drawing to anyone who emailed her a receipt after donating $50 or more to the ACLU. She attributed the idea to comic artist Sarah Glidden, whose graphic novel Rolling Blackouts puts the refugee crisis in visceral and comprehensible terms. Donate $50 to the ACLU today and I'll mail you a drawing. pic.twitter.com/pukV8fuo0n— Sarah Glidden (@sarahglidden) January 28, 2017 Glidden, in turn, thanked artist Cathy G. Johnson for the idea. In 2016, Johnson created fundraising drawings in support of the Legal Support Fund in Ferguson, Missouri, following the killing of Michael Brown. This weekend, Johnson tweeted out support for Glidden and all artists using their gifts to fight President Trump’s assault on American values and human rights. Other artists quickly followed suit, demonstrating the ways creative skills can contribute to political opposition and activism. xoxo Every artist should do this, we should use every tool at our disposal, in this together!! https://t.co/E0G34x5hzP— Cathy G. Johnson (@cathygjohn) January 28, 2017 (The ACLU is challenging Trump's Muslim ban) https://t.co/5XKbM3DXeB pic.twitter.com/IQFLFDjkO3— Liana Finck (@lianafinck) January 28, 2017 (H/t @sarahglidden )

Donate to @ACLU and I’ll draw u a wrestler pic.twitter.com/j0sIOMWDME— Box Brown (@boxbrown) January 28, 2017 So here's the deal… this weekend only, if someone makes a donation to the ACLU in the amount of $50 (or more, hopefully) and sends the receipt to me along with their address, I will send them an original drawing of their favorite Greek god. I'm stealing this idea from @sarahglidden but I think she'll be cool with it The ACLU is doing important work and I want to help them in any way I can. A photo posted by George O'Connor (@thegeorgeoconnor) on Jan 28, 2017 at 2:17pm PST Since President Trump signed his anti-immigrant executive order on Friday, banning refugees from Syria and temporarily blocking travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, the American Civil Liberties Union has collected over $24 million in online donations. The ACLU was victorious in fighting the deportations of individuals trapped in airports around the country who were in transit when the order went into effect. Federal judges in New York, Virginia, Seattle and Boston ruled to block aspects of Trump’s ban, protecting individuals with valid immigrant and non-immigrant visas, or who are otherwise legally authorized to enter the United States. “This ruling preserves the status quo and ensures that people who have been granted permission to be in this country are not illegally removed off U.S. soil,” said Lee Gelernt, the ACLU lawyer who was in court Saturday arguing the case, in a statement. Although many of the artists’ offers only lasted through the weekend, your donation is more crucial now than ever. Learn other ways to fight the #MuslimBan here.