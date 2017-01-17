Bolshoi's Youngest Prima Ballerina To Star In 'Sleeping Beauty'

You know the story. The lovely Princess Aurora, cursed by the evil Carabosse, falls into a deep slumber on her 16th birthday. Only true love’s kiss could break the spell. No matter how many times you’ve read Sleeping Beauty by Charles Perrault or “Little Briar Rose” by the Brothers Grimm ― or, for that matter, watched the Disney movie ― there is no experience quite like “The Sleeping Beauty,” the ballet. Tchaikovsky’s enchanting 19th century score brings the classic fairy tale to life, as it pulses through the movements of Olga Smirnova, Bolshoi Ballet’s youngest prima ballerina. Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Olga Smirnova in “Sleeping Beauty.” Photo by Pierce Jackson for Pathe Live. “I danced as Aurora only once before on the Bolshoi stage,” Smirnova explains in a video interview. “I have to say that for a ballerina, this ballet is a celebration. It’s such a true combination of youth, energy, the beginning of life, it’s no wonder Aurora means the dawn of light. And you can see it in the dancing.” See Smirnova discuss what the role means to her, and hear from Ekaterina Barykina, who plays The Queen, in the behind-the-scenes interview above. Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema’s production of “The Sleeping Beauty” will play at theaters across the country on Sunday, Jan. 22. Visit the Bolshoi website for tickets and more information. Bolshoi Ballet in Cinema Svetlana Zakharova in “Sleeping Beauty.” Photo by Damir Yusupov. Close SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW CULTURE SHIFT Every Friday, HuffPost’s Culture Shift newsletter helps you figure out which books you should read, art you should check out, movies you should watch and music should listen to. Learn more Newsletter 1.1 M 625 K 464 K Podcast Add us

