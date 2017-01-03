Carrie Fisher's Books Were 'Wiped Out By Demand,' So They're Being Reprinted

Carrie Fisher died unexpectedly at the age of 60 on Dec. 27, 2016, but her legacy certainly lives on. The actress proved herself a prolific writer in her lifetime and, according to her publisher Simon & Schuster, her books have seen a massive uptick in sales since her death. President and publisher of Simon & Schuster Publishing Group Jonathan Karp told Entertainment Weekly that the publishing house is “quickly reprinting her books” to meet the overwhelming demand. “All of them have remained in print, but our supply was wiped out by demand. We’ll have more books this week,” Karp told EW. The publisher has ordered an additional 50,000 copies of Fisher’s titles, including her memoirs, Wishful Drinking and Shockaholic, and her novels, Postcards from the Edge and The Best Awful. David M. Benett via Getty Images Fisher’s latest memoir, The Princess Diarist, came out last year and, since her death, has climbed to the top of the Amazon’s best-sellers list.

