Girl With Autism Sings A Stunning Rendition Of 'Hallelujah'

This 10-year-old’s rendition of “Hallelujah” would have given Leonard Cohen himself chills. Kaylee Rodgers, a student who has autism and ADHD, sang the solo part for the famous tune during her school choir concert at Killard House School in Donaghadee, Northern Ireland, and the performance went viral. Rodgers’ voice is stunningly beautiful ― and she exudes confidence while she sings with her classmates. Tracy Rodgers, Kaylee’s mother, told the BBC that Kaylee’s music teacher, Lloyd Scates, played a huge part in nurturing her special talent. “She always loved singing, but it wasn’t until she started at Killard House School that she really came into her own,” she told BBC. “[Mr. Scates is] like her safety blanket ― he’s amazing.” Killard House principal Colin Millar told ITV that Kaylee was very shy when she started at the school. She “wouldn’t really read out in class,” he said. So “to stand and perform in front of an audience is amazing … It takes a lot of effort on Kaylee’s part.” The video was posted to Facebook and YouTube, where it received numerous comments, many of which expressed amazement. “The fantastic thing about this video is that it’s not just good because she’s 10. And it’s not just good because she’s dealing with autism and ADHD,” one YouTube commenter wrote. “It’s good because it’s good ― really good.” As of Wednesday, the video had more than 250,000 views on Facebook.

