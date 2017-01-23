'HamilDemos' Are The Rough Cuts Of 'Hamilton' Songs Fans Dream Of

Here’s a dad joke for you: What does Lin-Manuel Miranda call the rough cuts of songs from “Hamilton: An American Musical”? “Hamildemos,” duh. The portmanteau-friendly Miranda tweeted about said “Hamildemos” on Jan. 20, shortly after President-elect Donald Trump became President Donald Trump. In a series of “Um, you guys wanna hear…” posts, he revealed early versions of “My Shot,” “Satisfied,” “The Story of Tonight” and several other favorites from the Broadway hit. Today, post-inaugural craziness, you can listen to all eight of the tracks on Soundcloud. And then, because you must, you can listen to all the songs from “The Hamilton Mixtape.” Happy Hamildays.