Hamilton's Schuyler Sisters Are Singing At Super Bowl LI

If we’ve learned anything from their performances in the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” it’s that actresses Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones know how to work. And work they will at this year’s Super Bowl. It was revealed by The New York Times on Friday that the three women, best known for their roles as the Schuyler Sisters in “Hamilton,” will be performing “America the Beautiful” during the Super Bowl pregame show next month. Your girls are backkkk & including women in the sequel. See U at the Super Bowl. 2017. @reneeelisegolds @Phillipasoo https://t.co/tFn4g2F04O— Jasmine Cephas Jones (@JasCephasJones) January 27, 2017 We’ve already heard Goldsberry and Jones sing “America the Beautiful at the U.S. Open in September and then again in partnership with Vogue and Ralph Lauren for his Fall 2016 runway collection. So, if you weren’t already confident that it’s going to be a hell of a performance, there’s already some proof. Soo, Goldsberry, and Jones respectively played the original Eliza, Angelica and Peggy Schuyler in the musical. But all three have since moved on to other projects. Paul Zimmerman via Getty Images Jasmine Cephas Jones, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry, shown here left to right, will perform together at Super Bowl LI. Soo is preparing play the eponymous role in the upcoming musical “Amelie,” while Goldsberry is slated to appear in the upcoming Netflix series “Altered Carbon” and HBO film “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” Jones it set to star in the film “Blood Surf” alongside James Franco. Super Bowl LI is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 5, on FOX. You can catch the “America the Beautiful” performance shortly before then.