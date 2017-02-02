Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen Want You To Join Their Book Club

If you like to read books recommended by celebrities, boy, do we have some good news for you. Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are starting their own club with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin. The three will, from the sound of it, pass the honor of choosing a title between them, although how often they’ll do this is unclear. In any case, Kardashian is up first. She’s chosen Embraced by the Light by Betty Eadie, a 1992 book that hit The New York Times best-seller list for several weeks in the early ‘90s. It chronicles Eadie’s experience of her Nov. 19, 1973, hysterectomy, when the 31-year-old grief counselor died and met Jesus in heaven before doctors brought her back to life. The book ― the author’s first of several on near-death experiences ― offers “astonishing proof of life after physical death,” according to publisher Penguin Random House. The New York Times noted in a 1993 piece that although the topic “initially seemed a bit far out to many members of Manhattan’s decidedly cynical publishing world,” it became a rousing success through word of mouth, and Eadie’s personal appearances in some places drew “crowds so large that the traffic clogged the highways for miles around.” Kardashian broke the news over Twitter, between tweets sharing crowdfunding pages for critically injured or deceased children. So guys….. @chrissyteigen & @jenatkinhair & I are starting a book club!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017 I'm making them read "Embraced By The Light" as our first book!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017 It's a story of a woman who died during surgery &came back 2life.She shares her journey of what heaven is like. Its so good by @BettyJEadie https://t.co/GQDF64SPBh— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 2, 2017 And yes, everyone is invited, the reality star added. Teigen stepped in to clarify that all you have to do to take part is read the book. I think you just get the book and read, my dude / dudette https://t.co/yZy5wllBJ4— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 2, 2017 Whether the trio will debut a website for the club or offer questions for readers to discuss among themselves (perhaps over Twitter?) is yet to be announced. Embraced by the Light is available through Penguin Random House and Amazon.