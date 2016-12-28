Let Emma Watson's Year In Books Inspire Your 2017 Reading List

When you consider the series that made her a household name, it’s not that shocking to note that Emma Watson is quite literary. This year, Goodreads released the British actress’ 2016 reading list for all of us to enjoy. Over the course of the past 366 days, the former “Harry Potter” star has read her way through at least 39 books, the genres of which range from fiction to nonfiction to memoir to criticism. If her short films or political advocacy didn’t already make her an icon, then her preferences for feminist literature surely will. Here’s a sampling of some of the books on Watson’s list: 1. My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem Amazon 2. Feminism is for Everybody: Passionate Politics by bell hooks Amazon 3. Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit by Jeanette Winterson Amazon 4. Annie John by Jamaica Kincaid Amazon 5. Sex and World Peace by Valerie M. Hudson, Bonnie Ballif-Spanvill, Mary Caprioli, & Chad F. Emmett Amazon 6. The Complete Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi Amazon 7. Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein Amazon 8. Women Who Run With the Wolves: Myths and Stories of the Wild Woman Archetype by Clarissa Pinkola Estés Amazon 9. Brave Enough by Cheryl Strayed Amazon 10. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood Amazon

