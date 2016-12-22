Lordess And Savior Bjork Celebrates Winter Solstice With A Little Patriarchy Smashing

Happy winter solstice, friends! This December 21 marks the official beginning of winter, and the unofficial beginning of the radical feminist uprising that will shatter our culture’s patriarchal values once and for all! Paving the way in this year’s celebrations is experimental musician and interdisciplinary goddess Bjork. The Icelandic singer shared a message with her Facebook fans on Wednesday, calling out the misogyny in the music world while expressing her excitement for, and faith in, the year to come. Because, in Bjork’s words, at the end of this most hellish 2016, “we all deserve maximum changes in this revolutionary energy we are currently in the midst of.” The artist was quite clear about the kinds of double standard BS that will no longer fly come January 1, 2017. For example, she argues that her most recent album “Vulnicura” was her most widely embraced by critics, largely because the album directly dealt with subjects of love, heartbreak and family ― subjects typically deemed “acceptable” for women to approach. While Bjork’s previous albums addressed topics like suicide bombings (”Volta”) and the majesty of the cosmos (”Biophilia”), she felt most well-received by media when conforming to stereotypically feminine subject matter. This is, she suggests, wildly limiting for the many women creatives out there whose interests range far beyond their relationships with men. As Bjork put it: “Men are allowed to go from subject to subject, do sci fi, period pieces, be slapstick and humorous, be music nerds getting lost in sculpting soundscapes but not women. If we dont [sic] cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives we are cheating our audience.” She ended the statement on a positive, and quintessentially Bjork, note, saying: “I know the change is in the air. We are walking inside it… Lets make 2017 the year where we fully make the transformation!!!” If anyone could make us excited for 2017, it’s Bjork. Women have a lot of hard work ahead, but with guiding lights like her, we can rest assured and keep on fighting. See the entire post below:

