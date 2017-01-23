Pepe Creator's Brilliantly Succinct Response To Alt-Right Leader Getting Punched

After Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, alt-right leader Richard Spencer was punched in the face while being interviewed on-camera. Spencer was punched while talking to a reporter about the significance of Pepe the frog — a cartoon character that white nationalists have co-opted as their own symbol. Pepe the Frog creator Matt Furie has commented on the incident on Tumblr. Tumblr user patchesthegreat asked Furie, “How do you feel knowing Richard Spencer got decked mid-sentence describing Pepe?” Furie responded as such: http://mattfurie.tumblr.com/post/156244589277 The brilliantly succinct response is currently going viral on Twitter and has over 4,000 notes on Tumblr. Matt Furie, the creator of Pepe the Frog, weighs in on Richard Spencer getting clocked while talking about Pepe the Frog pic.twitter.com/Ga7nFLIUdR— Your Trusted Wizard (@Choplogik) January 23, 2017 Spencer had gone on record about the cartoon before, saying that he feels Pepe has come to represent the current mood of the alt-right. Furie, however, feels the opposite. In October of last year, Furie had teamed up with the Anti-Defamation League in an attempt to return Pepe to his former glory as a simple, “chill” frog. The effort launched #SavePepe across social media platforms, so as to overshadow Pepe’s more profane alter egos. Despite the punch during his Pepe talk, Spencer still has a frog emoji in his Twitter name. So, it’s probably worthwhile to say this again: #SavePepe.