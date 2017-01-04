Sleater-Kinney Just Made Bowie's 'Rebel Rebel' The Political Anthem Of 2017

“Let’s kick some ass next year,” Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss shouted to a San Francisco crowd on New Year’s Eve. “We’ve got a lot of work to do!” Weiss then joined bandmates Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, breaking into a rowdy rendition of the late David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel.” Suddenly, the 1974 hit seemed made for 2017, giving us the political anthem we needed for a new year. Sleater-Kinney was joined by Spoon’s Britt Daniel and the Thermals’ Hutch Harris, who also sang lead vocals on the song. But Tucker truly stole the stage with her final verse. Beating her chest with her fist and pulling at her hair while belting Bowie’s iconic words, Tucker became a conduit for all the emotion buzzing around the end 2016. Hot tramps, the new year is upon us. Let’s channel Bowie’s badness and Sleater-Kinney’s fierceness with all our might, and charge fists first into 2017. See the entire performance below:

