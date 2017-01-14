Student Transforms College Rejection Letter Into Viral Work Of Art

She transformed a negative into a positive. When Claudia Vulliamy found out that the prestigious Oxford University in England had turned her down for a place on its classics course on Wednesday, she was understandably disappointed. But she didn’t get downhearted. Instead, the 18-year-old student at Camden School for Girls in London hacked up the letter of rejection and worked it into a painting. Yesterday, my daughter learned that she hadn't got into Oxford. By the time I got in from work, she'd made this from her rejection letter pic.twitter.com/KCInrTA1OO— Louisa Saunders (@louisa_saunders) January 12, 2017 Her mom, Louisa Saunders, posted a photograph of her creation to Twitter (above) and the image is now going viral. “When I got home to see the painting, I laughed, because it was funny and also sassy,” Saunders told The Huffington Post on Saturday. “It was nice, because I could see that she wasn’t feeling too sad about the rejection. I know it breaks some people’s hearts,” she added. “I really admired her spirit, but I wasn’t very surprised because it’s fairly typical of her ― she’s always been creative.” Saunders’ Twitter feed was soon flooded with positive comments about her daughter’s inspired work of art: @louisa_saunders @AMCELL Oxford missed their chance with your daughter. Bigger and better things coming.— Val Mackinnon (@ValMackinnon) January 12, 2017 @louisa_saunders She doesn't need a place at Oxford, she needs her own gallery exhibition.— Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) January 13, 2017 @louisa_saunders She's amazing and will go far. She is her own woman and that's the most important thing.— FangFan62 (@FangFan62) January 12, 2017 @louisa_saunders what a brilliant response, good for her. rejection is difficult, but it moves us forwards in other ways. she'll do well.— GuINevere Glasfurd (@guingb) January 12, 2017 Vuilliamy, meanwhile, told HuffPost she was “really surprised” by her artwork going viral but was “so glad that it has cheered people up.” “Usually social media can be quite brutal but it made my week,” she added to ITV News. “I just thought it was a bit of a bummer not to get in. I felt like making it into something.” She now hopes to study at Durham University ― and continues posting new artwork, such as the piece below depicting her mom, to Instagram: My mum, in acrylic #art A photo posted by Claudia Vulliamy (@flamboyant_aesthete) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:03pm PST Related Coverage Anti-Trump Street Art Reminds Us There Is Still Some Good In This World Powerful Mural Documents Family's Escape From Syria Step Inside Salvador Dali's Surreal Paintings With Trippy VR Video

