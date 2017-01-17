Taran Killam's 'Hamilton' Look Is Giving Us Major Jebidiah Atkinson Vibes

Taran Killam has moved well beyond 30 Rock to the Richard Rogers Theatre. The longtime “SNL” star, who was ousted from the late-night sketch show in August 2016, will take on the role of King George III in Broadway’s “Hamilton” starting Jan. 17. The actor posted a shot of his royal getup on Instagram, pronouncing that the forecast for his premiere night would be “Reign.” Yasss. His wardrobe and wig are giving us major flashbacks to Killam’s crotchety “Weekend Update” character, Jebidiah Atkinson. King me. Tomorrow's forecast: Reign. #Ramilton A photo posted by Taran Killam (@tarzannoz) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:48am PST Only one question remains: What would ol’ Jeb think of the Lin-Manuel Miranda–penned musical? We know he’s not, um, generally a fan of the genre.