Technology Allows Tattoo Artist To Really Get Cutting-Edge

Technology and tattoos are coming together for a cutting-edge ink artist in Grand Junction, Colorado. At The Raw Canvas, Justin Nordine still applies tattoos to his clients’ bodies using an old-fashioned ink gun. But his designs are digital, thanks to his Apple Pencil and iPad Pro. “It has changed my reality as an artist. Tenfold,” Nordine told NBC News. “I hold the Pencil, and anything I do with it — I can turn it into a paintbrush, a marker, an actual pencil. An airbrush. Splatter paint. I mean, you name it. I literally have an entire bucket of tools in my pocket with one piece of technology.” Using the Pencil and iPad requires a different way of thinking for 36-year-old Nordine. “I now can take my image and bounce it to my next iPad, so I have a visual while I’m tattooing,” he said. “I can zoom in on it if I want to to see the detail. I can change it in an instant.”

