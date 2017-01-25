The Art Nerds Of Twitter Drag Trump With #TrumpArtworks

President Trump has only been in office five days and already he has made headway on many of his most alarming campaign promises ― from preparing to dramatically restrict immigration from Muslim-majority countries to erasing Obama’s climate change initiatives. There are, of course, ways for the millions of Americans appalled by Trump’s agenda to organize, resist, and take action. And then, there’s some good old-fashioned Twitter trolling. It’s been hard for many to resist taking a dig at Donald on the internet platform he holds so dear, and most recently it’s been the art world who has taken up the gauntlet. British humor website The Poke called upon its readers to incorporate Trump into some of art history’s most iconic works, thereby, of course, making them “much better and far more beautiful ― or at the very least more orange.” The good art nerds of Twitter delivered, responding with classical paintings updated to reflect Trump and his team’s penchant for “alternative facts,” “pussy” grabbing, Vladimir Putin and, allegedly, golden showers. Let the dragging commence. "i CAN'T QUITE REACH YOU BECAUSE OF MY STUPID TINY LITTLE HANDS" #TrumpArtworks #alternativefacts @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/bOpGVYCcXZ— Linda Cole (@FeralCole) January 23, 2017 The Persistance of Donald (aka. just can't get rid of the drippy fucker) #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/0FTvyjjBy9— Graham Tope (@monkey_wrangler) January 23, 2017 "I am the best disciple. Judas only earned 30 pieces of silver for his betrayal? Sad. I would have got more!" #trumpartworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/lkhiQqJTVi— Gareth Bellamy (@thebellow) January 23, 2017 #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/OwaaiCkYIO— Alexis Taylor (@lexistwit) January 23, 2017 "I have a big penis. Many people are saying I have the biggest penis in all of renaissance Italy". #trumpartworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/4TrH7dvHee— Gareth Bellamy (@thebellow) January 23, 2017 #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/RRitcFy4aF— Andy (@techsurv) January 23, 2017 @ThePoke #TrumpArtworks pic.twitter.com/c5mpkUp1ds— Jugal Mody (@omfgthelife) January 23, 2017 Down the pan #trumpartworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/YVgA4oB4BH— Roger Carter (@speccy2) January 23, 2017 #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/P6UkApWhK9— Rob Dicken (@1970RobD) January 23, 2017 Grab em' by the Venus. #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/5GB15JylAO— Gemmell™ (@GingerPower_) January 23, 2017 This is not a pipe.The media's claiming it is a pipe. It never was a pipe. Nobody knows more about pipes than I do. #Trumpartworks pic.twitter.com/KDuKClSp8j— John Canning (@johngcanning) January 23, 2017 #TrumpArtworks @ThePoke pic.twitter.com/OQqpzdrvId— Kenny Thom (@beyondthehat) January 23, 2017 @ThePoke with apologies to Piet Mondrian Tableau 3 with orange red yellow black blue and grey #TrumpArtworks pic.twitter.com/pIREbkjBWf— Giles Hine (@G_hine) January 23, 2017 #TrumpArtworks Narcissus gazing at his reflection. pic.twitter.com/zNI3qy3DVi— Shit Britain (@britainisshit) January 23, 2017 American Gothic #TrumpArtworks pic.twitter.com/iTNPLC4gDq— Daniel Coates (@CliveDusky) January 23, 2017 The Kiss #TrumpArtworks @joeheenan pic.twitter.com/BoaSptnCOc— Frost*ie (@_SmartUK) January 23, 2017