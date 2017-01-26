'The Devil Wears Prada' Is Coming To Broadway. That's All.

It’s official: “The Devil Wears Prada” is coming to Broadway. Even better? Sir Elton John will write the music along with Paul Rudnick, according to Deadline. We’re already imagining the musical number for Andy’s fashion closet makeover and Miranda’s “cerulean” speech. “Reimagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theatre is super exciting,” John said in a statement obtained by The Wrap. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.” A timeline for the project is still to be announced, but the show will be produced by Kevin McCollum (”Something Rotten,” “In the Heights”), Fox Stage Productions and John’s Rocket Entertainment, Deadline reports. 20th Century Fox Dear Meryl Streep: Please reprise your role. The story (based on Lauren Weisberger’s book of the same name) follows Andy, a post-college 20-something looking to make it in the world of journalism. She lands a job at a major fashion magazine, as a second assistant to the icy editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, played in the film by Meryl Streep. (Naturally, Streep earned an Oscar nomination for her work in the film.) No word yet on who will be cast in the production, but we’ll be over here just praying that Streep reprises her role for the stage. It would put her one step closer to the coveted EGOT accolade, so really, it’s a win-win situation.