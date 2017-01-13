Trump Protesters In New York Want To 'Help Ivanka Move'

Ivanka Trump, future First Daughter, is leaving her birthplace of Manhattan for the swamplands of Washington, D.C. ― the city her father, President-elect Donald Trump, and her husband, soon-to-be Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, will also call home. To mark the occasion, the artists and activists behind the Dear Ivanka Instagram account are planning a demonstration. On Monday, Jan. 16., the Halt Action Group will host a “Help Ivanka Move” protest, hauling boxes to the NYC residence of Ivanka and Jared in an effort to send a not-so-subtle message to the members of the Trump administration. “Say goodbye to:” a poster for the planned demonstration reads, subsequently listing things like freedom of speech, affordable healthcare, LGBT rights, women’s health, climate change and nuclear regulation, and immigrant rights. “The boxes represent freedoms that people are fearful of losing,” Halt Action Group wrote in a press release. Halt Action Group The Dear Ivanka Instagram account started sharing portraits of the famous businessmen last year. The images, filled with impossibly chic gowns and picturesque family poses, are affixed with provocative captions like “Dear Ivanka, I’m an American Muslim and I was attacked on the subway,” and “As a good Jewish mother, what will you tell your kids @dear_ivanka when Steve Bannon infects the White House with his anti-Semitic ideologies?” Halt Action Group hosted their first NYC demonstration on Nov. 28, 2016, reportedly gathering around 500 people in front of the Puck Building, owned by Kushner’s family. Artists like Cecily Brown, Rob Pruitt, and Marilyn Minter were in attendance. (All three and more are expected to be at the Jan. 16 event, too.) For those members of the public interested in attending the Jan. 16 demonstration, Halt Action Group provides two simple instructions: “Make a box + show up.” Bye bye life Bye bye happiness Hello Loneliness I think I'm gonna die I think I’m gonna die BYE IVANKA #TrumpMoving 1-16-17 3pm corner of 59th and 5th avenue A video posted by Halt Action Group (@dear_ivanka) on Jan 11, 2017 at 10:45am PST

