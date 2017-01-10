Wayne Brady To Join 'Hamilton' Cast As Aaron Burr (Sir)

Whose line is it, anyway, after Chicago “Hamilton” star Joshua Henry bows out to join the show’s national tour? That’d be Wayne Brady, who will be filling in as Aaron Burr in the Windy City production later this month. And if you don’t know, now you know. The news was made official on Monday, as Brady and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda posted enthusiastically over Twitter. “I’ve been dying to tell you guys!!” Brady wrote, and Miranda concurred in all caps. As if we didn’t believe him already, the new Burr shared photos of his “Hamilton” garb before gearing up for rehearsals. This is really happening! I'm so glad to be in a business where I can still feel like a kid on Xmas everyday! pic.twitter.com/O6wkz8dpiw— Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) January 10, 2017 The Broadway smash hit introduced Chicago performances to the city’s PrivateBank Theatre back in September. According to the Chicago Tribune, Brady’s appearance will be tragically short ― he will join the cast only from Jan. 17 through April 9. Getting ready to get back on the plane to Chicago! Rehearsal tomorrow y'all! Thanks for all the good wishes! pic.twitter.com/oTdaDIH54I— Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) January 10, 2017 This isn’t his first time in a musical, though. Brady also starred in “Kinky Boots” in a run that ended in 2016. His TV credits include beloved improv comedy “Whose Line Is It Anyway?,” short-lived variety series “The Wayne Brady Show” and the “Let’s Make a Deal” reboot. It was on “Make a Deal” that Brady made a public show of his love for “Hamilton,” during a November episode where he improvised a rap about the Mayflower with a contestant. “Lin-Manuel, are you watching this?” Brady asked. Evidently, yes.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx