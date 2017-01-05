Weird, There's An Alexis Bledel In This ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Adaptation

What’s an Alexis Bledel for? The actress made famous for her portrayal of Rory Gilmore tends to be typecast in roles defined by youthful naivety: Winnie Foster in “Tuck Everlasting,” Lena in “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.” In a “Mad Men” appearance, she’s involved in an affair with Pete Campbell, who seems to like that her spontaneity foils his wife’s orderliness. Thursday, Vulture wrote that she’s been cast in a part that strays from her norm. She’ll play Ofglen, opposite Elisabeth Moss, whose starring as Offred, in Netflix’s adaptation of The Handmaid’s Tale. The story follows Offred as she navigates an oppressive society, where women are forced to adhere to a chaste dress code and mate with the men to whom they’re assigned. Offred is separated from her husband and daughter, and she confides in Ofglen about the memories of her past. Ofglen’s character is no shrinking violet. She finds her subservient role in the Republic of Gilead suffocating, and acts out accordingly. The part will either be a refreshing change for Bledel, who, in the “Gilmore Girls” revival plays a character with little agency, or a missed opportunity for the show. (It’s worth noting that Bledel’s tried out more subversive roles before; In “Sin City” she plays Becky, a member of a woman-led clan that eventually traps and kills a wayward cop.) Regardless of your thoughts on the casting choice, The Handmaid’s Tale may be worth watching for its relevancy alone. Earlier this week, the book’s author, Margaret Atwood, released a statement about the similarities between the fictional world she created and the current political climate.

