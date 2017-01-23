Women's March Signs Are Headed To Museums And Libraries Across The Globe

The many, many people who marched for women’s rights this weekend have several things in common: they have faith in the power of resistance, they understand that “feminist issues” are progressive issues, they believe “Gender Justice is Racial Justice is Economic Justice.” And they also know how to make a good protest sign. Amateur and professional photographers memorialized many of the smart, compelling and even hilarious signage found in marches across the country (and across the globe). But upon seeing some of the poster art left purposefully in front of government buildings and Trump towers, some across the internet wondered whether or not anyone ― or any organization ― had plans to collect and archive the physical Women’s March signs. I hope the @Newseum or @smithsonian is picking some of those up as it was historic day with the largest inaugural protest ever #sizematters https://t.co/MYftWWPpML— Boyd Walker (@boydwalker) January 22, 2017 Thankfully, as The New Yorker reported, museums, libraries and galleries around the world are indeed collecting your signs in an effort to remember the historic marches that took place a day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. Among them is the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which sent curatorial team members to collect art left over from protests on Inauguration Day and the day after in Washington, D.C. @boydwalker Our political history curatorial team was out on the National Mall on both Friday and Saturday.— amhistorymuseum (@amhistorymuseum) January 22, 2017 Last year, the New York Historical Society opted to preserve some of the “Subway Therapy” post-it notes that appeared in NYC Metro stations not long after Trump’s election. We have reached out to the Society to see if they are planning to archive posters from New York’s Women’s March, but have yet to hear back. Below is a breakdown of sign collecting efforts we’ve discovered on Twitter. If your state or country isn’t included in this list, we suggest reaching out to your local history museum, art gallery or library to see if they are starting a collection of their own. If they are, let us know! And we’ll add them here. California: Pease consider donating your signs, flyers, buttons, hats from LA Womens March to us. We will create an archive. Contact ullmann@usc.edu— USCSpeCol (@USCSpeCol) January 23, 2017 San Jose/Bay Area #WomensMarch #WomensMarchBayArea attendees: I'm collecting signs for display in #dtsj #signstormsj https://t.co/Nryh9ADffR— Leah Jay (@leahjayart) January 23, 2017 Colorado: @Steenshorne @womensmarch @denverlibrary's Western History Dept. is.— Kate Crowe (@kcrowe) January 22, 2017 Illinois: Marching this weekend? We're collecting #ephemera as part of a living archive of modern protest! DM us for details. #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/xURxTsnz6d— Newberry Library (@NewberryLibrary) January 20, 2017 Indiana: @brinepond @NewberryLibrary the @state_library in Indianapolis was collecting signs today & has been collecting them from previous rallies— Rebecca Pattillo (@life_of_sources) January 21, 2017 Iowa: Iowa Women's Archives collecting signs, flyers, pictures, written accounts, etc. from #womensmarch #wmia https://t.co/P0vSUEWelA— Jennifer Bradshaw (@Jennywren129) January 23, 2017 Kansas: ATTN: #Kansas #WomensMarch Attendees!!! – https://t.co/kqB54gmwG1 – @KansasHistory Museum is collecting signs from the Women's March!— WomensMarchKS (@WomensMarchKS) January 23, 2017 Maine Did you march Sat? Want your sign preserved for posterity? Drop it off @ the MHS Brown Library & we'll add it to our archives! Wed-Sat 10-4. https://t.co/jU4Npo68Vn— Maine Historical Soc (@mainehistory) January 23, 2017 Michigan: #womensmarchlansing @MSUMuseum is collecting stories, signs & stuff to document this historic day! Contact curator S. Wajda wajdashi@msu.edu— Shirley T. Wajda (@stwajda) January 22, 2017 North Carolina: @NCCollection is collecting handmade signs from the Raleigh #WomensMarch . https://t.co/1pumaYXEVg— UNC Library (@UNCLibrary) January 23, 2017 Pennsylvania: PHOTO: Cleverness #phillywomenmarch @TempleUniv collecting signs for the archives pic.twitter.com/ZxPHnaBUpY— Bob Schmidt (@BobSchmidt7) January 21, 2017 Canada: Participated in #WomensMarch? The Art Gallery of Guelph is collecting signs & pins! Drop off Tues-Sun 12-5pm. Please share… #Guelph— AGG (@AGGuelph) January 23, 2017 Albertans who marched #WomensMarch: @RoyalAlberta is collecting signs and pins from the #womensmarchyeg, #womensmarchyyc— Sarah Walshaw (@SarahCWalshaw) January 22, 2017 U.K.: If you are in London and have signs from yesterday's #WomensMarch the @BishopsgateInst are collecting placards https://t.co/9AKdUDnBcx— History Workshop (@HistoryWO) January 22, 2017 Please drop us a line if you collected ephemera & placards from #Londonwomensmarch today. We love to give them a home! #archives #protest— Stef Dickers (@stefdickers) January 21, 2017