Yoko Ono's Twitter Account Is The Holy Scripture Of Self-Care

In this dark hellscape we call reality, it can be hard to scroll through Twitter without having the urge to throw your laptop or cell phone into the nearest bottomless crevasse. But there is one noble Twitter user guaranteed to transform your fermenting feelings of rage into a peaceful, productive state of mind. That social media savior is Yoko Ono. We have long been devoted followers of Ono’s poetic, strange and insightful Twitter feed. But since President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the barrage of controversial news online, we’ve been especially drawn to her pithy instructions for staying sane. In today’s political environment, many citizens feel it’s their duty to be constantly vigilant, calling out and resisting corruption and bigotry of all forms. This kind of perpetual alertness isn’t easy. Thankfully, since Jan. 20, Ono has been offering helpful tips for partaking in basic but vital acts of self-care. Ono’s humble mantras provide blueprints for avoiding dangerous thought patterns and overwhelming feelings of helplessness. Recommending simple rituals and small acts of kindness, Ono provides guidelines for taking care of your beautiful self and helping to forge a caring, peaceful world. As always, thanks, Yoko. Everything is shining in our lives, if you care to see it.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 26, 2017 Build your self-esteem by not thinking about it.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 25, 2017 Art is an expression of our love.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 24, 2017 Peace will be achieved when all of us are ready for it.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 24, 2017 In the morning when you wake up, do your stretching, wash, and do your affirmation thanking the universe for what you/we have.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 23, 2017 Be peaceful yourself. People who are in contact with you will start to become more peaceful. Peacefulness is as contagious as anything else.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 22, 2017 Do something that will help people around you. The more you do that, the more you will notice what has to be done and will enjoy doing it.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 21, 2017 Don't watch the water boil. Enjoy the peace you have.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 20, 2017 Start helping people. You will soon forget about negative things in your life. That's how I get out of my negative situations.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 19, 2017 Instead of thinking about all the negative things in your life, you should start doing some work you love to do.— Yoko Ono (@yokoono) January 18, 2017