2017 Toyota Corollas one solid ride

We buy cars with our hearts, not our heads.If we were truly rational, we’d all buy four-year-old Buicks, drive ’em ’til they drop, then buy another.But typically, we buy something with which we somehow connect on an emotional level.I used to think Toyotas were the exception. Who gets emotional about a beige Corolla?A colleague of mine — I’d give credit if I could remember who it was — disagreed, saying that Toyota owners may not care so much about precise handling or emotive styling, but that their trust in their cars’ reliability is a heartfelt thing.Article Continued BelowNot to say that all Toyotas are boring. My son’s 2005 Corolla XRS with the 170 horsepower Yamaha-built engine is really quite entertaining.And the eleventh generation Corolla, launched in late-2013 as a 2014 model, was an attempt to inject some driving pleasure into the solid/reliable mix that has made Corolla a worldwide bestseller for decades.It offered a longer body with almost 9 cm more wheelbase for improved passenger space, aided by a flat rear floor, an idea they might have picked up from archrival Honda Civic, but which is a good idea nonetheless.