Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is intensely enjoyable

MONTEREY, CALIF.-So, there I was, stuck on the coast of central California on a 30 C, sunshine-filled day, with a red-eye flight scheduled out of San Francisco late that evening.How was I going to kill about 10 hours?Chrysler’s crack PR guru Bradley Horn said he could have an Alfa Romeo 4C Spider dropped off at my hotel.Um, sure.Wonder if it would be the spectacular new ‘Giallo Prototipo’ (yellow) colour?Article Continued BelowIt was.As I often say, I hate my job.The 4C Spider is the roadster version of the 4C Coupe, introduced in 2014 as the spearhead of the return to our shores of the legendary Italian sports car brand.

