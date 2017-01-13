AutoShow scores big with global launch of Aston Martin-Red Bull supercar

For several years, the Toronto International AutoShow has been trying to raise its international profile. Already the country’s largest trade show, with more than 300,000 visitors attending the exhibition at the downtown Metro Toronto Convention Centre each February, the AutoShow is viewed as being a Canadian institution.An institution, yes, but one lacking some oomph.Toronto just hasn’t had the pizzazz of the Detroit auto show, or the ones in Los Angeles or New York where “world unveilings” take place regularly. Toronto has been seen as comparable to those others so far as new cars, trucks and EVs are concerned but it hasn’t really had anything that would make the rest of North America sit up and take notice, never mind the world.Until now. And the Canadian International AutoShow has hit not only the jackpot but a walkoff home run with news this week that one of the most exotic automobiles on the face of the Earth will go on display for the first time anywhere right in Toronto. Article Continued BelowThe Aston Martin-Red Bull concept hypercar AM-RB 001 – essentially a street-legal Formula One car – will make its first appearance in North America — and its global auto show debut — at the Canadian International AutoShow starting Friday, Feb. 17, and running through Sunday, Feb. 26.The car will officially be unveiled at a pre-show reception on Wednesday, Feb. 15, the same day the curtain will be raised on two of this year’s AutoShow special attractions: Fifty Years of Grand Prix Racing in Canada and the Art and the Automobile exhibit that will have a focus on Canadian automobile manufacturing and collecting in the first 150 years of the country’s existence.To put icing on the cake, Dr. Andy Palmer, the President and CEO of Aston Martin, will personally accompany the AM-RB 001 to the AutoShow and will speak at the opening of Manufacturers’ Media Preview Day on Thursday, Feb. 18, and at the Automoitve News Canada Congress later the same day.

