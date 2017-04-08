Bob Redinger signs off as TADA President

This is my final Wheels column as president of the Trillium Automobile Dealers Association (TADA). It has been my pleasure serving as president, and I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed being a Wheels columnist in Canada’s largest circulation newspaper for the past year.I’ve covered a lot of ground, writing about innovative automotive technologies, government policies, education and career opportunities, industry best practices, car buying trends, and more. I have tried to demystify for you, the readers, how new car dealerships operate in many areas and why they do what they do.Each column generated responses from readers and, whether they agreed with me or not, I am grateful for all of their letters, emails and viewpoints.Article Continued BelowAs president of the TADA, I had the opportunity to travel across Ontario and meet many industry colleagues and peers, politicians, dealers, and their managers and staff.This column also gave me the opportunity to discuss government policies and initiatives that affect dealers and consumers, such as the controversial Ontario Drive Clean program, the Municipal vehicle registration tax, new rules governing towing services and vehicle storage services, proposed road tolls, and Ontario’s Climate Change Action Plan.On the consumer side, I addressed topics that are relevant to the buying, selling and maintaining of automobiles, including new vehicle warranties, adaptive headlights, winter tires, curbsiders, credit scores, auto theft deterrents, sales and leasing contracts, aftermarket vs. OEM parts, to name a few.