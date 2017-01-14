Detroit Auto Show: Automakers getting a jump on the action

DETROIT, MICH.-Once upon a time, not too many years ago, in fact, the world’s automakers — most of them, anyway — gathered in Detroit every January to unveil their latest creations. Press conferences would start as early as 7:30 in the morning on the first of two Media Preview Days and there was great anticipation as president after president would deliver a speech and then pull off the cover to reveal the latest Chevrolet or Ford or Honda. There would be gasps of approval all ’round at the beauty of the now-naked Toyota or Kia or Fiat Chrysler car or truck, and then everybody would be off to the next unveiling. Not unlike a huge swarm of bees moving from hive to hive, hundreds of automotive journalists would shuffle from one display area to another in downtown Detroit’s massive Cobo Center. Before you knew it, all of those press conferences and all of those beautiful cars and trucks seemed to blend together into one big tapioca pudding. It was great stuff but none of the ingredients really stood out.So, how to rise above the crowd?First, because technology is “driving” the automobile industry these days, companies started going to the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to make announcements a week before the Detroit preview even started. Some were further ahead, technologically, than others, so Vegas guaranteed them more (and earlier) exposure. And the CES got a huge seal of approval two years ago when General Motors CEO Mary Barra gave the keynote address.Article Continued BelowSecond, companies (including GM) started to jump the gun in Detroit. Why wait for the first official Media Preview Day on Monday when all those hundreds of automotive reporters were already in town on Sunday? Mercedes-Benz, for instance, became famous for their Sunday night soirees at the downtown Westin Book Cadillac Detroit hotel, where everybody got a sneak peek at the car they planned to unveil at the Monday preview. Naturally, being reporters, the journalists all left the party and went back to their hotels to write about what they’d seen for either their websites or their newspaper’s late editions. This very clever move by Mercedes-Benz gave them a big jump on all the other manufacturers, who were waiting to show their hands on MondaySoon, in the words of the late comedian Jimmy Durante, “Everybody wanted ta get into da act” (although he spoke in the present tense rather than the past). Before you knew it, everybody — or nearly everybody — was emulating Mercedes-Benz (which is still at it; Sunday night, it announced a makeover of the GLA-Class crossover to make it more recognizable as an SUV. Originally introduced in 2013, it was Mercedes’s first compact SUV). General Motors, for instance, invited a crowd to the Museum of Contemporary Art Sunday night where the redesigned 2018 GMC Terrain SUV was unveiled;

