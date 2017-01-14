Detroit Auto Show: Heres whats coming to a showroom near you

It wasn’t easy to find a general theme at this year’s North American International Auto Show (‘Detroit’ to virtually everybody but the organizers …).Sure, there was the usual blather about autonomous vehicles (nowhere near ready for Prime Time) and battery-powered electrics (the marketplace score is ‘currently’ — my usual joke — Internal Combustion 99, Electrics 1. In most games, the team with ‘1’ is losing …).But there were quite a large number of significant launches of vehicles this year that people will very likely actually buy.I won’t go into massive detail about all of them here, just outline what I saw as the highlights.Probably the most important commercially was the new Toyota Camry. It has been the bestselling car in the U.S. for 15 years, and while sedans command a shrinking share, this car will find its way into a lot of garages over the next few years.Article Continued BelowThe car is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) which promises improved vehicle dynamics, while the designers have aimed for more expressive styling.New four-cylinder, V6 and hybrid powertrains will be available.On the Lexus side of Toyota’s house, the new LS400 sedan offers the most garish execution of the controversial ‘spindle’ grille yet. Where are they going to mine all that chrome?

