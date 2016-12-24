Driving home for Christmas, with a thousand memories

So, we’re on our way home from work last week and my favourite song at this time of year comes on the radio. Called “Driving Home for Christmas,” it’s by Chris Rea, the English songwriter and performer. You hear it all the time on CHFI. I’m driving home for Christmas, I can’t wait to see those faces,I’m driving home for Christmas, yeahWith a thousand memories …Article Continued BelowIt’s that one line that always gets me going, the one that ends, “With a thousand memories.” Return with me now to those thrilling days of yesteryear. None of the names have been changed. One year — in fact — two weekends before Christmas in 1963, which was on a Wednesday, to be exact, I was in Pembroke, Ont., working on my second newspaper job and in love with a hairdresser named Sheila Helferty, who had a friend.

