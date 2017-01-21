Electric cars are a short circuit

My editor tactfully suggested that every time I review an electric car, instead of taking up a third of my available space explaining why they will never fulfil more than a small fraction of our personal transportation needs, I should summarize the facts into a separate column to which I can then refer readers who want to know the truth.Here you go!It’s clear from recent events in the Excited States of America that not only are facts irrelevant in the realm of public and political discourse, they may even be harmful to whatever cause you’re trying to promote.But unlike lawyers, politicians and bureaucrats whose very existence often hinges on ignoring the facts, I — as an engineer and journalist — still feel beholden to them.So, here are a few facts to consider on the subject of electric cars.Article Continued BelowContrary to what may be at least a common — if not popular — opinion, I don’t hate electric cars. They never did anything to me.I have often said that an electric motor is an excellent way to power an automobile. We’ve known that an electric car is quiet, quick, simple and durable since before the Baker Electric went out of production in 1914.It’s what supplies the electricity that’s the problem, and has been since that Baker Electric ran out of juice.