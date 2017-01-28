Formula Ones race engine shop is one exclusive invite

VIRY-CHATILLON, FRANCE-There are few ‘sanctorums’ that are more ‘sanctum’ in the automobile business than a Formula One race shop.In a sport with millions of dollars on the line (or into the guard rail), where success differs from failure by hundredths of a second in every corner, and all cars are built to a strictly enforced set of rules, secrets are tightly held.Every team is searching for that advantage, unfair or otherwise, and that fairness is adjudicated by those same rule makers.So, when the invitation came to visit the Renault Formula One race engine shop in this suburb to the south of Paris, I wasn’t likely to turn it down, even if I assumed we would be pretty restricted about what we could see, photograph and write about.As it turned out, our hosts were remarkably forthcoming.Article Continued BelowOK, so the cynical Formula One race fan might well argue that Renault’s placement near the back of the pack since the company took over the struggling Lotus team in late 2015 suggests they have no secrets worth hiding.But again, the margins are so tiny here.And rather like Ross Brawn did when he took over the Honda F1 team in 2008 — stopping development of the existing car in midseason to focus all his efforts on the following year — that’s effectively what Renault did midway through the 2016 season.