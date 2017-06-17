In celebration of the Can-Am Spyder

When I was a kid, I was crazy about motorcycles. There were two in the small town where I lived — this is a long time ago — and I would follow the guys who owned and rode them around like a puppy looking for a treat. “Can I have a ride? Can I have a ride?” And every now and again, one or the other would tell me to hop on and they’d take me around the block. I was in heaven; I was a squirt, but those rides made me feel 10 feet tall.When I turned 16 and got my driver’s licence, I was older and wiser, and — by that time — crazy about cars. But I still liked motorcycles. They represented, to me, rebelliousness and danger. I must have gone to the movies and seen Marlon Brando in The Wild One at least five times. When our family moved to Niagara Falls, a friend rode around town on a Triumph Tiger Cub. It wasn’t very big, and if you wound it right up, you could maybe hit 60 or 65 mph at the top end. At least, that’s what he told me. I only rode it once — and who knows how fast I was going when I nearly made an early exit from this world?This happened one day when he came over to visit. “Can I take your bike for a ride?” I asked. “Why not?” he said. That I had never so much as started one up previously didn’t seem to be an impediment and so off I went along Scott St., heading for Portage Rd. I turned south on Portage and got going at a pretty good clip. “Hey,” I thought, “this is pretty neat. I think I’ll ride out to Chippawa — but first, I’d better go back home and tell my friend I might be gone for a while.”I was thinking this as I approached a street called Valley Way. The intersection is a ‘T’; I would have to turn hard right. Normally, motorcycle riders slow down when they go to make a turn, but as I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and I either had to turn or keep going straight, I turned.Article Continued BelowBad idea.There was some loose gravel in the middle of the paved intersection (don’t ask me how it got there; it just was) and the front wheel of the bike hit the gravel and the motorcycle went one way and I went the other.Now, motorcycle riders wear leathers for a reason, I discovered: to protect their skin when they fall off. I had on a T-shirt and a pair of jeans.